7 charred to death after truck-van collision in Unnao

lucknow

Updated: Feb 16, 2020 22:51 IST

At least seven people were charred to death when a truck and a van collided on Unnao-Hardoi turn, near Lucknow-Agra Expressway toll plaza, on Sunday evening, said police.

As per preliminary probe, the truck was on way to Unnao’s Bangarmau while the van was coming from the opposite direction. After the collision, the van caught fire, said policemen present on the spot. “It seems that van’s doors got locked after fire engulfed it,” said an official.

Locals informed police about the incident and soon fire brigade vehicles were also rushed to the spot.

Superintendent of police (SP) Unnao Vikrant Vir said, “Seven bodies have been retrieved and rescue operation is still on.”

“Eye-witnesses said the Omini van’s tyre burst and its impact pushed it on the wrong side of the road, causing the mishap,” he added.

So far the identity of the deceased could not be ascertained. “We are trying to trace the families of the victims,” he added. The bodies could be retrieved only after the burnt vehicle cooled down,” the SP added.

Police said the van was CNG-enabled and after it caught fire, the cylinder possibly burst.

Circle officer of Unnao, Gaurav Tripathi, said, “The van is registered in the name of Ankit Vajpayee.” The truck driver fled from the spot and police have constituted a team to nab him, he added.

The traffic on the expressway was badly hit for several hours.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the deaths in the accident and asked the district magistrate and superintendent of police of Unnao to monitor the rescue operation and also ensure medical treatment to those injured.