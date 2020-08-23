e-paper
70 deaths, 5,375 fresh Covid-19 cases in UP; infection tally now 1,82,456

According to a Health Department bulletin, Covid-19 has claimed 2,867 lives in Uttar Pradesh.

lucknow Updated: Aug 23, 2020 11:10 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Lucknow
Among the fatalities in the past 24 hours, 15 were reported from Lucknow; six each from Allahabad and Bareilly; four each from Gorakhpur, Varanasi and Pilibhit; three each from Kanpur Nagar, Moradabad, Kushinagar, the bulletin said.
         

Seventy more people died from Covid-19 in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday as the state reported its highest daily count of 5,375 cases, pushing the number of infections to 1,82,456, according to a Health Department bulletin.

So far, the infection has claimed 2,867 lives in the state, it said.

Among the fatalities in the past 24 hours, 15 were reported from Lucknow; six each from Allahabad and Bareilly; four each from Gorakhpur, Varanasi and Pilibhit; three each from Kanpur Nagar, Moradabad, Kushinagar, the bulletin said.

The maximum cases were reported from Lucknow (769), followed by Gorakhpur (363) and Allahabad (300), the bulletin said, adding that the state recorded 5,375 infections on Saturday.

The number of active cases is now 48,294 while 1,31,295 people have recovered from the disease, it said.

On Friday, 1,24,274 samples were tested, taking the total number of Covid-19 tests done in the state to over 44 lakhs.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with officials, directing them to have a special focus on Lucknow and Kanpur. He said the two districts should be developed as role models for the control and treatment of Covid-19.

All district magistrates and chief medical officers were asked to review the functioning of the command and control centres on a daily basis.

