Acid attack survivors, Tharu girls to be part of Republic Day parade in Lucknow

Acid attack survivors and girls belonging to the Tharu Tribe will be part of the Republic Day parade in Lucknow this year.

On Thursday, during the full dress rehearsal for the parade, two acid attack survivors working at Sheroes Hangout were seen spreading the message -- ‘We are fighters and one should not address us as victims’.

The two, Anshu Rajput, 20 and Preeti Patel, 21, were attacked by elderly men in 2014.

It was a moment of pride for the girls who walked along the armed contingent with full confidence. “It’s the first time acid attack survivors are taking part in the Republic Day parade. We walked past Vidhan Bhawan and Lok Bhawan with our head held high. It will boost our self confidence,” said Anshu and Preeti.

The duo gave a performance on the theme ‘Shiksha aur atmaraksha prashikshan ke madhyam se mahila sashaktikaran ki ore’ (women empowerment through education and self defence.)

IGNOU has taken the responsibility to educate 10 acid attack survivors working at Sheroes Café to enhance their skills. The university gave them admission to a six- month certificate programme in food and nutrition.

These acid attack survivors, along with Tharu girls, are part of the 60-member contingent of learners from IGNOU.

The Tharu girls are the students of IGNOU Study Centre – Deen Dayal Research Institute, Balrampur.

The participants also raised slogans highlighting the importance of higher education and self-defence.

Kirti Vikram Singh, assistant regional director and team leader on behalf of IGNOU, said the open varsity has planned this kind of activity to underline the importance of education and self-defence for women empowerment.

Manorama Singh, regional director, IGNOU said the entire team was getting free of cost training at Reserve Police Lines for the last 15 days by the Dragon Academy of Martial Arts, Lucknow.

Gyan Prakash Tripathi, secretary, Dragon Academy of Martial Arts, said all the participants are giving their best to make this performance memorable.

