After patient’s death, kin ask KGMU to return money spent on liver transplant

lucknow

Updated: Dec 06, 2019 21:13 IST

Family members of a patient who underwent liver transplant at the King George’s Medical University in September and died recently have asked the KGMU to return the money they spent in the procedure.

In a letter to the vice-chancellor’s office, the family alleged that the patient died due to medical negligence by the staff. However, KGMU authorities claimed that the death took place due to heart attack.

According to the letter, the report of the liver function test performed a day before death had been normal. The family claimed that when they came for follow-up, the medical staff did not pay attention.

The wife, who was also the donor for her husband, said in the letter, “I know that our loss cannot be filled but for the sustenance of my family, I request you to please provide me with the amount because the demise of my husband happened due to medical negligence and irresponsibility of the hospital staff.”

On the other hand, KGMU spokesperson Dr Sudhir Singh said, “Both the patient and the donor were discharged from the medical university when all their tests came normal. It was ensured that the transplanted organ was working as per medical standards.”

He said that when the doctors came to know about the sudden deterioration in the patient’s condition, they asked the family to immediately bring him to the KGMU. “But the family said they could not, and the patient died due to heart attack,” said Singh.

The KGMU has conducted seven liver transplants since April this year, two of which were cadaveric transplants (in which the organ comes from brain-dead patients). So far, deaths of two transplant patients have been reported. The reason for second patient’s death was yet to be ascertained, said Dr Singh.