Agra: Toilets at SNMC present a dirty picture

The Swachh Bharat Mission has had a limited impact in Agra. While toilets in government establishments like the collectorate, district hospital and some others were found satisfactory, there were no washrooms at all in most of the government schools.

In some of the basic education schools in Agra, there are no toilets at all. A teacher of an all-girls school complained that due to unavailability of toilets, girl students even avoid drinking water during school time.

Dirty and overflowing urinals at surgery building of SN Medical College. ( HT Photo )

Most of the toilets in SN Medical College (SNMC) were found unclean and had overflowing urinals. In the new surgery building of the medical college also, broken doors, paan/gutkha stained walls, leaking taps, slippery floors with broken tiles were the highlights of most toilets.

Patients complained that they were forced to use dirty toilets, as they had no other option.

However, toilets in the district hospital and district women’s hospital were well maintained. Patients also echoed similar views.

At the Collectorate, which houses the office of district magistrate, SSP (Agra) and executive officials, the condition of toilets was found to be satisfactory, but a few were found locked. Their condition was better in comparison to the past. Here too, the newly built toilets were found locked.

The toilets in the office of chief development officer (CDO) and head post office at Sanjay Place were in good condition.

Unlike previous years, the toilets in the Agra Nagar Nigam (ANN were also found clean.

Neat and clean sinks at district hospital. ( HT Photo )

At Primary School in Johns Mill, Primary School Maithan, Primary School Nagla Dhani, Primary School Wazirpura for girls and Junior High School Idgah for girls had no toilets.

“Girl students avoid drinking water during school hours and are compelled to use toilets of neighbours or visit their homes,” said Mohammad Faisal, a teacher at Primary School Wazirpura.

A primary school at Wazirpura in Agra without toilets.

“I have apprised the district education officer of this. The officials have also been informed that girl students face problems and they do not drink water, but so far nothing has been done,” added Faisal.

On the other hand, toilets at Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar University were found in satisfactory condition. In other institutions such as St John’s College, Agra College and RBS Degree College, students said toilets were maintained regularly.

