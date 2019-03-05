‘Airport, dry port, better transport among priorities’

Newly appointed vice chairman of Bundelkhand Development Board Raja Bundela has listed his priorities for Bundelkhand region that include an airport, a dry port and better transportation facilities.

As part of its election manifesto, the Yogi government has constituted Bundelkhand Development Board and has appointed a chairman, two vice chairmen and 10 members to ensure overall development of seven districts of the region, triggering hopes that the parched lands of Bundelkhand region may see coordinated development activity by the Board in tandem with industry lobby bodies.

The Bundelkhand Chamber of Commerce and Industry wants to work with the Board to roll out industrial projects in the region and Raja Bundela is also keen on this.

Jhansi as epicentre Jhansi has everything required for becoming the epicentre of development activity in the region.

Often referred to as the ‘heart of Bundelkhand’, Jhansi was previously known as Balwant Nagar. It is relatively a new municipal corporation which came into existence in 2002.

An amount of Rs 2,040 crore will be spent to roll out the Smart City project in Jhansi in the next five years. Out of this, the Centre’s share will be Rs 465 crore and Uttar Pradesh government will contribute Rs 500 crore. The remaining amount will be contributed by the Jhansi Municipal Corporation and generated through PPP model.

Jhansi has many strong points. It is well connected with all major cities of Uttar Pradesh through road and rail network. Another remarkable feature of the city is that both the North-South and the East-West corridors of the country pass through it.

“Over the last three to four decades, around 67% of the local population has migrated from Bundelkhand region. We want to stop this migration,” said Raja Bundela.

Bundela wants rapid industrialisation in the region so that jobs may be generated to stop youths from moving out .

“There is no airport in Bundelkhand. My priority list for the region includes an airport. It is for the state government to decide where to open it,” said Bundela.

“An airport will not only provide air connectivity but will also help investors approach the region easily,” he added.

Raja Bundela has also suggested a dry port in the region for easy transportation of cargo from the region.

Bundelkhand Development Board The Yogi government has appointed Kunwar Manvendra Singh as chairman of the newly constituted Bundelkhand Development Board.

The Board has two vice chairmen, including Raja Bundela and Ayodhya Singh Patel.

The Board has 10 members, including Shambhu Dayal, Matabadal Prajapati, Mahendra Singh Rajput, Jagdish Singh Chauhan, Ramhet Nishad, Pawanputra Badal, Jagram Chauhan, Pradeep Chaube, Lavkush Chaturvedi and Ramswaroop Niwas.

“At present, traders are sending their cargo to Delhi or Kanpur for shipment. Once a dry port comes in the region, industrialists of Bundelkhand will not have to worry about this, “ pointed out Bundela.

Connectivity within the region is also a problem. Bundela has also suggested better transportation facilities to connect seven districts of the region.

However, no member from the Bundelkhand Chamber of Commerce and Industry or any other industry lobby body has been appointed member of the Board.

The seven districts Chitrakoot, Banda, Jhansi, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Mahoba and Lalitpur comprise seven districts of Bundelkhand in Uttar Pradesh.

Chhatrapur, Tikamgarh, Damoh, Sagar, Datia and Panna districts of Bundelkhand fall in Madhya Pradesh.

“The state government has appointed members of the Bundelkhand Development Board. We do not have any representative in the Board. But we are willing to work in coordination with the Board to ensure development of the region,” said Hari Mohan Bansal, president, Bundelkhand Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

“We are hopeful that the Board will expedite development of the region and will assist us in carrying out industrialisation of the region,” Bansal added.

Starting with Jhansi, the Bundelkhand Chamber has earmarked industrial units for all seven districts of the region.

