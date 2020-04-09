Aligarh’s first corona positive is 32-yr-old with Jamaat connect

lucknow

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 21:05 IST

A 32-year-old youth, who had been to Tabhlighi Jamaat meet in New Delhi, became the first case of coronavirus positive in Aligarh on Thursday.

Hailing from Firozabad, the man was residing at mosque in Shahjamal area of Aligarh.

The team of health department had reached the area to trace other symptomatic persons who will now be placed under quarantine.

“A Jamaat member residing in Shahjamal area of Aligarh has tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday. He is basically from Firozabad and was subjected to tests being symptomatic,” said additional chief medical officer (ACMO) Aligarh Dr PK Sharma.

“He is being admitted in Homeopathic Medical College in Aligarh for treatment in isolation ward. Team of health department has reached the Shahjamal area where door to door survey would be conducted within one kilometer radius and those found symptomatic would be taken for quarantine,” he added.

While nearby Agra district has already 84 positive cases, a positive case has of coronavirus here have put health authorities on toes.