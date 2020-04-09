e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / Aligarh’s first corona positive is 32-yr-old with Jamaat connect

Aligarh’s first corona positive is 32-yr-old with Jamaat connect

A 32-year-old youth, who had been to Tabhlighi Jamaat meet in New Delhi, became the first case of coronavirus positive in Aligarh on Thursday.

lucknow Updated: Apr 09, 2020 21:05 IST
Hemendra Chaturvedi
Hemendra Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, Agra
Hailing from Firozabad, the man was residing at mosque in Shahjamal area of Aligarh.
Hailing from Firozabad, the man was residing at mosque in Shahjamal area of Aligarh.
         

A 32-year-old youth, who had been to Tabhlighi Jamaat meet in New Delhi, became the first case of coronavirus positive in Aligarh on Thursday.

Hailing from Firozabad, the man was residing at mosque in Shahjamal area of Aligarh.

The team of health department had reached the area to trace other symptomatic persons who will now be placed under quarantine.

“A Jamaat member residing in Shahjamal area of Aligarh has tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday. He is basically from Firozabad and was subjected to tests being symptomatic,” said additional chief medical officer (ACMO) Aligarh Dr PK Sharma.

“He is being admitted in Homeopathic Medical College in Aligarh for treatment in isolation ward. Team of health department has reached the Shahjamal area where door to door survey would be conducted within one kilometer radius and those found symptomatic would be taken for quarantine,” he added.

While nearby Agra district has already 84 positive cases, a positive case has of coronavirus here have put health authorities on toes.

top news
Maharashtra reports 25 Covid-19 deaths, 229 cases in a day
Maharashtra reports 25 Covid-19 deaths, 229 cases in a day
In Pak script for Kashmir, 230 terrorists in waiting mode at the border
In Pak script for Kashmir, 230 terrorists in waiting mode at the border
Covid-19: Mumbai identifies about 200 hotspots, imposes curfew-like restrictions
Covid-19: Mumbai identifies about 200 hotspots, imposes curfew-like restrictions
Vital to keep warships free of Covid-19, says Navy chief
Vital to keep warships free of Covid-19, says Navy chief
Live: Covid-19 hotspots in 15 districts of Madhya Pradesh to be sealed
Live: Covid-19 hotspots in 15 districts of Madhya Pradesh to be sealed
Team India must fight Covid-19 together, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
Team India must fight Covid-19 together, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
‘He scored two tons’: Ex-Pak captain says bowlers shouldn’t mess with Kohli
‘He scored two tons’: Ex-Pak captain says bowlers shouldn’t mess with Kohli
‘Decided on curfew within 1 hr’: IAS Tina Dabi on stemming Covid in Bhilwara
‘Decided on curfew within 1 hr’: IAS Tina Dabi on stemming Covid in Bhilwara
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news

lucknow news