Home / Lucknow / Alld HC to hear PIL on forming panel to assess Covid- 19 impact on economy

Alld HC to hear PIL on forming panel to assess Covid- 19 impact on economy

The Lucknow bench of Allahabad high court will hear a public interest litigation (PIL) petition seeking constitution of a commission to assess the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on Indian economy on May 4.

lucknow Updated: May 01, 2020 00:13 IST
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
A division bench of justice Pankaj Kumar Jaiswal and justice Karunesh Singh Pawar passed the order in chamber on April 28.
A division bench of justice Pankaj Kumar Jaiswal and justice Karunesh Singh Pawar passed the order in chamber on April 28.
         

The Lucknow bench of Allahabad high court will hear a public interest litigation (PIL) petition seeking constitution of a commission to assess the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on Indian economy on May 4.

Hearing a plea filed by advocate Dr Shivji Shukla, the court directed the petitioner to provide a copy of the PIL to the central government’s counsel.

A division bench of justice Pankaj Kumar Jaiswal and justice Karunesh Singh Pawar passed the order in chamber on April 28.

“At present, effect of the Covid-19 is going on and, therefore, no such relief as prayed in this public interest litigation can be granted to the petitioner nor we issue any notice to the respondent nos. 3 to 5. Thus, appropriate course for the petitioner is to withdraw this writ petition or to argue it on the question of maintainability,” the court observed.

The Centre’s counsel submitted that as the copy of the complete set of the writ petition had not been supplied to him, therefore, he was not in a position to say anything in the matter and requested that a direction be issued to the petitioner to provide a copy of complete set of the writ petition through e-mail to him.

MANOJ KUMAR SINGH

