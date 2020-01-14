Another wet spell to hit UP this week

lucknow

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 21:33 IST

UPites need to brace for another wet spell this week, especially on Thursday, said the weatherman on Tuesday. According to met director JP Gupta, the forthcoming spell would be due to two successive western disturbances.

“A fresh western disturbance with its induced cyclonic circulation is very likely to affect plains of Uttar Pradesh from Wednesday to Friday (January 15-17) with its peak activity on Thursday (January 16). Prior to this, isolated to scattered rainfall will start from the early hours of Wednesday due to the effect of the present western disturbance,” said Gupta.

According to the met, east and west UP may experience rain/ thundershowers at isolated places from the early hours of Wednesday. “A warning has been issued regarding rain/ thundershowers with lightening and hail at isolated places in many districts of west UP, including Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnore, Meerut and Baghpat,” said Gupta.

He said that the Thursday forecast for east UP mentioned rain/ thundershowers as very likely at many places. “There is a warning of moderate to heavy rain / thundershowers with lightening and hail in some areas of Bahraich, Shrawasti, Balrampur, Gonda, Faizabad, Basti and Ambedkar Nagar districts,” said the met director.

The forecast for west UP mentions rain/thundershowers as very likely at most places. The met department has issued warning of heavy rain /thundershowers with lightening and hail very likely in some areas in Muzaffarnagar, Bijnore, Saharanpur, Shamli, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Budhh Nagar, JP Nagar, Moradabad and Bulandshahr districts.

On Friday, the met predicts rain/ thundershowers at many places in east UP and rain/thundershowers very likely in a few places over the western part of the state.

The weatherman has also issued a warning of cold day conditions as very likely at isolated places over east Uttar Pradesh. A warning of thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and hail at isolated places over the state has also been issued.