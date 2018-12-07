Anubhav Sinha rustles up rustic romance with next film

After making back-to-back films at foreign locales and larger-than-life setups, ‘Tum Bin’, ‘Dus’ and ‘Ra.One’ director Anubhav Sinha debuted in his home state with the highly acclaimed ‘Mulk’.

A few months later he shot ‘Abhi To Party Shuru Hui Hai’, his second film in Lucknow. Now, he is gearing for his next film which is set in rural India and will be shot around the state capital in February 2019.

The director is ready with a story and recently camped in Lucknow for a few days to get a feel of real locations before the shoot.

“I have never seen this world before. We just used to randomly visit a village, meet people, talk to them, understand their points of view, problems and notice they lifestyle. I had a good experience, learned about different crops, irrigation and farming. All this was very important for the film’s narration and will add authenticity and provide flavour,” said Sinha while on his visit to Lucknow.

The filmmaker was fascinated with the visits he made. “Many things were eye-openers for me. I learned that farmers have problems very different from what we ascertain from reading in Mumbai newspapers. It was a great learning experience and came to know about a lot of things,” he said.

Anibhav Sinha

Giving an example he says, “Like, the world of ‘Mulk’ was known to me well. Growing up in Varanasi and later studying at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), I have lived that world. So, with a little research, I was able to make the film but this world was alien to me. What we know about village life is mostly what we have perceived from reading.”

The film’s working title is ‘Kanpur Dehat’ but he will give it a new name. “I got ‘Kanpur Dehat’ registered two years back. My image for it was of a small town but it’s not so. Later, I researched it and realised that my story has nothing to do with this place. So, we will create a fictitious place and come up with a new title for the film that will be announced later,” he said.

“In our world, we have so many stories that need to be told. It’s our responsibility to do these stories! My next two-three films are also of this ‘mizaj’ (mood). I have three scripts ready, including this one, and all of them are stories of our world. When I say our world it means our society!”

In January, he will come with his team for a technical reconnaissance for 6-7 days and they will shoot the film in February and March. “We spend a lot of time and money on pre-production but that helps us a lot during the shoot. That is why I was able to shoot ‘Mulk’ in 27 days and ‘Abhi To Party Shuru Hui Hai’ in 24 days. This one is a film is spread over many locations so this will take much more time. It will be shot in multiple locations.”

The director said that they are planning to release ‘Party…’ in March-April after completing the shoot of this film. “I want to do at least two films a year if not three,” he said. Sinha also has a web series in mind. “I have an idea and am reading a story on which I may base a series that will probably go on the floors in 2020.”

First Published: Dec 07, 2018 15:18 IST