Apple executive murder: Cop suspended, FIR filed for media campaign in support of accused constable

The state police have started action against the policemen who launched a campaign on social media in support of police constable Prashant Chaudhary, accused in the killing of Apple executive Vivek Tiwari.

Addressing a press conference, DIG (Law and Order) Praveen Kumar said a 2011 batch police constable Sarvesh Chaudhary posted in Etah had been suspended. Departmental investigation had been ordered against him for launching a campaign on social media against the action taken by the police in Tiwari murder case.

Kumar said an FIR had been lodged at Hazratganj police station against unknown policemen running a campaign on social media in Tiwari murder case. A probe had been ordered and a named FIR would be lodged against the police personnel running campaign on social media in violation of the police conduct rule, he said.

Ruling out resentment in the police force, Kumar said the constables who were sacked in 2012 after irregularities were detected in the recruitment test had joined hands with criminal elements to defame the police force. Such elements were being identified and strict action would be taken against them, he said.

The activities of the policemen on social media were under scanner and action would be taken against the personnel who violated the service rules under Police Incitement to Disaffection Act, he said.

A senior police officer said in view of the call given by some unidentified policemen to observe black day on Friday to protest the action taken against constable Prashant Chaudhary, the state police had increased vigil. The superintendents of police had been directed to keep a watch on the activities of constables whose conduct was found suspicious.

Organisations like Non-Gazetted Police Welfare Association and Rakshak Dal have called upon the constables to support the movement. President of the association Brijendra Singh Yadav called upon the policemen to boycott mess and fast in support of the demands.

Replying to a question, Kumar said the policemen were not associated with the organisation. It was being run by terminated constables and appropriate action would be taken against them, he said.

