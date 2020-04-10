e-paper
Area around Masjid in Sangam city under intensive lockdown

Due to the area being marked as hotspot, no movement would be permitted till further orders.

lucknow Updated: Apr 10, 2020 22:54 IST
Hindustan Times, Prayagraj
All hotspots in 15 districts were sealed on Wednesday/Thursday night till April 15 morning.
All hotspots in 15 districts were sealed on Wednesday/Thursday night till April 15 morning.(Dheeraj Dhawan/HT Photo)
         

In accordance with the directives issued by chief minister Yogi Adityanath to implement strict measures in areas where corona patients were found in districts, the administration of Prayagraj on Friday implemented intensive lockdown around a masjid between Shahganj police station and gate number 2 of Prayagraj railway station.

According to district magistrate of Prayagraj Bhanu Chand Goswami, the action was taken to prevent any chance of further spread of the virus as the lone Covid 19 case here, an Indonesian national, was recovered from the masjid premises.

“The entire area has been placed under intensive lock down with zero movement on road or places around the masjid,” he said.

The ​Indonesian patient, who is presently admitted in hospital in Kotwa in Phulpur tehsil of the district, is one of the seven Indonesian nationals who are members of the Tablighi Jamaat and were recovered along with 30 more Jamaatis of Indian origin from the masjid on March 31.

All 37 stayed at the masjid, said to be the district headquarters of Tablighi Jamaat, in Parayagraj between March 22 and 31.

