Ayodhya gets its first tourist police booth

lucknow Updated: Dec 12, 2019 20:09 IST
HT Correspondent
After launching a number of projects to boost tourism in Ayodhya, the state government on Thursday established the first tourist police booth in the temple town for the security of tourists.

Additional chief secretary, Home, Awanish Kumar Awasthi said a tourist police booth had been established at Naighat police post in Ayodhya for the security and convenience of tourists and pilgrims.

Ayodhya MLA Ved Prakash Gupta inaugurated the booth.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had earlier directed officers of all the departments to provide facilities and security to domestic and foreign tourists visiting Ayodhya. The state government had sanctioned establishment of a tourist police station in Ayodhya.

Awasthi said a police sub-inspector, a male and female policed constable each will be posted at the booth.

Two deputy superintendents of police Arvind Chaurasiya and Amar Singh posted in Ayodhya have been given the responsibility of the security of the tourists and pilgrims.

After the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya issue, there has been an increase in the number of tourists and pilgrims visiting the temple town.

The police booth will provide them with security, he said.

