Ayodhya verdict: Nyas, VHP welcome rejection of review petitions

lucknow

Updated: Dec 12, 2019 19:56 IST

The Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) have welcomed the Supreme Court’s rejection of all review petitions filed against its verdict in the Ayodhya land title dispute case.

“The Supreme Court today (Thursday) removed all roadblocks in construction of Ram Mandir,” said Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, head of the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas.

“Today, Ram Mandir has been liberated from all court proceedings,” Das added.

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a batch of petitions seeking review of its November 9 Ayodhya land dispute case verdict which cleared the way for construction of a Ram temple at the hitherto disputed site.

Reacting to the court’s decision, Sharad Sharma, regional spokesperson, VHP, said: “The Supreme Court has put an end to all court proceedings related to the Ayodhya title suit.”

“We were sure that the court will reject all review petitions. By filing the review petitions, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board has exposed itself. Before the court’s verdict (on November 9), the Board had been reiterating that it will accept the court verdict. But then also it filed review petitions,” Sharma added.

Now, the AIMPLB stands completely exposed, Sharma asserted.

Welcoming the Supreme Court decision, Mahant Dhinendra Das, head of the Nirmohi Akhara, said: “The court has ended all speculation by rejecting the review petitions. These petitions were filed just to further complicate the case.”

Iqbal Ansari, the Muslim litigant who had refused to file a review petition, said: “I knew the fate of all review petitions. My stand was clear since the beginning. I was never in favour of a review petition.”

“After the court’s verdict (on November 9) every one accepted it, setting an example of communal harmony. But the review petitions spoiled this goodwill,” he added.