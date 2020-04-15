BHU postpones entrance exams, to remain closed till May 3

lucknow

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 23:28 IST

The Banaras Hindu University administration, on Wednesday, postponed the undergraduate and postgraduate entrance examinations, to be held on April 26 and May 10, given the union government’s decision to extend the lockdown till May 3.

“New dates for the postponed entrance examinations will be announced later,” BHU public relation officer, Dr Rajesh Singh said.

The university will remain closed till May 3, he stated.

Besides, the school entrance examination, which was scheduled between May 1- 6, has also been postponed and the fresh dates these examinations will also be announced later.

PRO said the university administration advises all the candidates to check the university entrance examination portal (www.bhuonline.in) regularly for any information. Notification issued by the administration in this regard is uploaded on the website.