BHU’s Prof Alok Kumar Rai appointed vice-chancellor of Lucknow University

lucknow

Updated: Dec 28, 2019 22:10 IST

Prof Alok Kumar Rai, professor of management at the Institute of Management Sciences, Banaras Hindu University (BHU), was appointed the new vice-chancellor of the Lucknow University (LU) on Saturday.

Uttar Pradesh governor and university chancellor Anandiben Patel appointed Prof Rai the vice-chancellor for a period of three years from the date of his joining. He will replace SK Shukla who was the university’s registrar and was given the additional charge of vice-chancellor after former V-C Prof SP Singh’s three-year term ended in November, 2019.

At 45, Prof Rai is among the youngest to be appointed the V-C of this prestigious university.

“I am happy to get this new responsibility at a time when this seat of learning is set to celebrate its centenary year,” said the newly appointed V-C, adding that he would be taking charge as soon as he was relieved from the BHU.

He said that at present, no state university of Uttar Pradesh figured in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) top 100 list. “My effort will be to help the University of Lucknow secure a place among the top 100 universities of the country,” said Prof Rai.

He said that given the legacy of the varsity, it was hard to believe that it was not in the NIRF list. “I am going to delve deep into the reasons why it could not make a place in the list. We will make concerted efforts, with the help of teachers and students, to take this institution to a new height,” said Prof Rai who graduated in science from the Allahabad University and completed his MBA programme from the BHU.

To questions on the recent BA-LLB question paper leak at LU, he said that he did not want to comment on the matter. “I have heard about it but don’t want to comment on the issue. Once I take charge, I will look into it. Prior to that I would not like to make any comment, as the matter is under investigation,” said the new V-C.

Speaking about the university’s centenary year celebration plan, he said, “I have discussed it with members of the search committee and also with the chancellor (governor). Together, with the involvement of teachers and students, we will try to put up a befitting centenary function.”