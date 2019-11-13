BJP eyeing 11 teachers’ quota MLC seats, inducts key leaders

lucknow

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 21:30 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is now eyeing 11 MLC seats that will fall vacant in May 2020 but the campaign for which is expected to begin early.

Teachers and graduates will elect candidates to these seats, five belonging to the graduate constituency and six to the teachers’ constituency.

Nearly five lakh secondary and higher secondary teachers are expected to participate in the teachers’ elections, the reason why the BJP, which so far never really actively contested the teachers’ polls, has for the first time now decided to support candidates on these seats.

The BJP’s keenness became evident on Wednesday with the party inducting MLC (teachers’ quota) Umesh Dwivedi, who is also the UP chief of secondary teachers’ body, along with Ajay Singh, the state general secretary of the unaided teachers’ body.

Deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma, who is aso the state’s education minister, party’s state chief Swatantra Dev Singh, state vice president JPS Rathore, general secretary Gobind Narayan Shukla and state secretary Amarpal Maurya along with UP minister Moti Singh welcomed them into the party fold.

“We will contest all the elections and triumph too,” said Sharma.

In these teachers’ body polls, the electorate comprises teachers from several districts. For instance Umesh Dwivedi, an MLC (teachers’ body quota) from the state from Lucknow said the electorate for his constituency is spread across Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh. There are about 30,000 teachers who are voters.

Ajay Singh said now they would help the BJP. Asked about the reason why the BJP has decided to participate so actively in these teachers’ quota polls, UP BJP spokesman Rakesh Tripathi said, “Teachers are crucial for shaping the society’s mindset. So it’s with this intention, we are supporting the teachers but that’s not all. As far as elections go, we will contest all because we believe in democracy.”

UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh has already asked the lawmakers to finalise the voters’ list in their constituencies.