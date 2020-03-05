BJP MLA’s ‘cowshed’ treatment for COVID-19

lucknow

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 00:27 IST

While the UP government ministers were cancelling Holi Milan events in the wake of the coronavirus scare, a BJP lawmaker from the state embarrassed his party’s government by making an unverifiable claim.

“No coronavirus can enter my assembly constituency and neither would it have any impact. That’s because my assembly constituency has a ‘gaushala’ (cowshed). Wherever there is a cowshed, no virus, be it coronavirus or anything else, would be able to enter,” said Nand Kishore Gurjar, 40, the MLA from Loni in Ghaziabad.

GAU MUTRA, CLOVE DISTRIBUTED

Activists of Hindu Mahasabha distributed ‘gau mutra’ (processed cow urine) as well as clove in the state capital and said those things provided a cure to the virus scare.

“We are trying to help the people,” said Rajiv Kumar, a functionary of the Hindu Mahasabha, claiming benefits from cow urine and clove without explaining any scientific basis for it.