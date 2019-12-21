CAA in line with the Indian Constitution: SC lawyer

lucknow

Updated: Dec 21, 2019 22:10 IST

Supreme Court lawyer Monica Arora on Saturday accused political parties of spreading lies about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019 and fomenting trouble across the country.

Arora, chief guest at a seminar on CAA organised in Lucknow, said, “The Act is completely in line with the Constitution of India. Political parties are deliberately spreading rumours about it and misguiding people.”

Senior lawyers of the Lucknow bench of the high court and people from all walks of life attended the event.

“Recently, the Indian government gave citizenship to Pakistani national Hasina Begum. No one is talking about that,” said Arora.

She said that the ongoing anti-CAA protests were being orchestrated by political parties to destabilise the nation.

“The CAA does not affect any Indian national but is meant for the minorities of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who want citizenship in India,” she said.

Speaking on the occasion, former high court judge, Justice DK Arora said that loss of public property due to the ongoing violence must be realised from the perpetrators.

Vinod Kumar Shahi, additional advocate general, spoke on why the Act was focusing on non-Muslim minorities of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. “In Islamic countries, Muslims are not persecuted on the basis of religion. It is the non-Muslims who face persecution for adhering to their faith in Islamic countries. The CAA is for these minorities who want Indian citizenship,” he said.