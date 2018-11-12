Canadian tourist falls off moving train in Agra, dies

An 80-year-old Canadian tourist died during treatment after he got injured while getting off a moving train on platform number 2 of the Agra Cantt Railway Station on Sunday morning.

He was taken to Railway Hospital but later shifted to SN Medical College and Hospital because of excessive bleeding. He died during treatment at 4pm.

The deceased, identified as Milicevic Meril from Vancouver, was travelling alone and was supposed to travel to Chhatrapati Shivaji Railway Terminus in Mumbai by Ferozpur-Mumbai Punjab Mail. He had reservation ticket from Raja Ki Mandi Station but he reached Agra Cantt Railway station instead and mistakenly boarded Garib Rath from Chennai that was heading towards Hazrat Nizamuddin. Realising his mistake, he tried to get down from the moving train and fell on the platform.

“Milicevic Meril was at platform number 2 of Agra Cantt railway station for catching a train to reach Mumbai. He wrongly boarded Garib Rath that was heading towards Hazrat Nizamuddin. He realised his mistake after the train started moving,” said Sanchit Tyagi, public relation officer (PRO) for Agra Division of North Central Railway Station.

“The Canadian tourist attempted to get down from the moving train and caught hold of side bar at the entrance of the compartment but could not get down safely and was dragged on platform and got badly injured,” said Tyagi while talking to HT.

“The injured tourist was attended by deputy station superintendent at Agra Cantt Railway Station and was shifted to Railway hospital,” said the PRO.

Police sources at Tourism Police Station revealed that the injured tourist was shifted to SN Medical College and Hospital but died because of excessive bleeding.

“The victim had sustained fractures in legs and waist and died due to excessive internal bleeding. The family members of the deceased in Canada were contacted through Canadian embassy in Delhi and are expected to reach Agra soon,” said circle officer Mohsin Khan.

First Published: Nov 12, 2018 13:58 IST