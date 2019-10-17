Cancel DL, seize vehicle of those who drink and drive, says UP CM

lucknow

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 00:04 IST

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the enforcement agencies must make it a point to cancel the driving licence of those found driving under the influence of liquor apart from seizing the vehicles.

He, however, cautioned them against terrorising people at intersections on the pretext of checking vehicles.

He said they should not issue challans to violators just in order to achieve their targets.

A little awareness coupled with strictness, he said, could help curb an increasing number of road accidents and deaths in UP.

He was addressing a rally organised during the inauguration of road safety awareness week at his official residence here. He said the efforts of the transport department were showing positive results but much was still to be done.

The CM exhorted people to necessarily wear helmets while riding a two-wheeler and use seat belts while in a moving four-wheeler. “Never drive under influence of any intoxication and always follow the road safety and traffic rules,” he said. Road safety campaigns like this, he said, could not become successful without the willing cooperation of the common people.

He asked the education department to make traffic education a part of the school curriculum.

“It is the responsibility of the health department to ensure that the injured get proper and timely treatment and they also get ambulances when needed,” he said.

The CM also stressed on the establishment of new trauma centres.

Around 25 traffic police bikers, 10 vintage cars, 100 bikers, 100 NCC cadets and 700 students from different schools participated in the rally.

UP leads all other states in the number of deaths caused due to road accidents every year. More than 22,000 people died in the state in around 40,000 cases of road accidents reported during 2018.

Director general of police OP Singh, additional chief secretary Awnish Awasthi along with other senior officials were also present at the event.

