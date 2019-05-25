Celebs expect‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’

Celebs have a lot of expectations from Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the BJP-led NDA registered a landslide victory in Lok Sabha elections 2019.

HT spoke to some such people with a UP connect and all seemed unanimous that the new

government should work for development of all sections of society.

Be it actor Shabana Azmi, beauty industry icon Shahnaz Husain or filmmaker Muzaffar Ali, all expect the new government to live up to its promise of ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’.

“It is the government of majority and it has to protect the rights of the minority. It should deliver justice, even more inclusive. People expect the Modi government to uphold democratic values,” said filmmaker Muzaffar Ali, known for films like ‘Gaman’ and Rekha-starrer ‘Umrao Jaan’.

Actor Shabana Azmi said, “The people of India have given a decisive victory to Narendra Modi and we have to respect that. The next five years are crucial in holding the government accountable for their election promise ‘Sabka saath sabka vikas’.”

“If we want our country to be a world leader it is imperative that we work towards a vibrant inclusive India where employment is generated for our youth, the interests of farmers are safeguarded and a robust economy prevails. Also it is my fervent plea that dignity gets restored in the arena of public discourse,” she said.

Padma Shri Shahnaz Husain, an international beauty industry icon, said, “I care deeply for India’s progress and I want my country to be the world leader. I hope the government fulfils my dream that India leads the world into the next century as the greatest global economic power.”

“It has been my mission to take Brand India to every corner of the globe, because I believe that India has a great deal to offer the rest of the world. The beauty business in India is booming and has immense potential for growth,” said the founder, chairperson and managing director of the Shahnaz Husain Group.

Urdu Poet Rahat Indori said, “I want composite development of all Indians. I want PM Modi to build an India which was dreamt of by Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi and our freedom fighters. The government must strengthen the health infrastructure so that every poor Indian can get the best of health care.”

“I want all villages to be connected with proper roads so that the rural people, especially the farmers, can transport their produce directly into their preferred markets. I want some sort of relief in cost of power so that even the poorest of the poor can afford a power connection,” the poet said. Hair expert Javed Habib said, “Modi government’s work speaks for himself. The party will continue with its good work and will make a strong India.” Habib was at BJP’s headquarters in New Delhi where PM Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah addressed the party workers after their landslide victory in the election.

First Published: May 25, 2019 11:04 IST