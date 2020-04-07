Challenge is big, but we’ll overcome it, says UP health minister

lucknow

Uttar Pradesh health minister Jai Pratap Singh keeps tabs on developments in the state from his make-shift office at home.

“I talk to chief medical officers across the state on a daily basis,” he told HT on phone while admitting that the return of migrants to the state had posed a fresh coronavirus challenge, which his department was confident of meeting successfully.

Singh had got himself tested for Covid-19 after attending a function in which Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor was present. Kanika tested positive, but the minister didn’t. Excerpts:

How is the state’s health minister managing the situation?

I am doing it from home. Me, my principal secretaries, secretaries and directors general are all jointly taking stock of the situation. The files that need the chief minister’s attention are sent to the chief minister’s office (CMO). So I am in my office between 9.30 am and 10 am and once I log in, I am lost in a maze of responsibilities.

The migrants posed a fresh challenge for the state fighting to check community transmission of COVID-19?

Yes, we are aware of this (challenge). I kept checking with district magistrates and chief medical officers about the return of migrants to villages. We have the names and contact details of all who have returned.

But judging by the visuals of exodus to villages, the numbers could be huge, right?

That is why in nearly all the districts we have got two community health centres (CHCs) ready for quarantine facilities. So our CHCs are there, then in hospitals adjacent to villages we have set up isolation beds. We are regularly reviewing the situation and taking required action.

Any specifics, because the numbers appear to be huge?

Yes, the numbers are big. We had appealed to them to remain where they are and the chief minister had spoken to his counterparts in other states urging them to take care of UPites stranded in their states, just as we are taking care of people from other states here. But, despite the appeal, they returned. To be fair to them (migrants), their problem is that they are very poor and fear being stranded with no food. And thus they felt that returning to their village was the best option. This of course, increases our challenge. It’s a huge task but we are up to it.

You mentioned village heads; are they supporting you?

Yes, they are. They have been told to report anyone showing symptoms (of COVID-19) or any migrant in quarantine either jumping isolation. The huge exodus to villages has created fresh challenges but we are doing our best.

You are the health minister but from what we know each minister is also in-charge of one district or more. So are other ministers too keeping a watch?

See, I am in-charge of two districts – Sultanpur and Gautambuddha Nagar. Then I come from Siddharthnagar. Naturally along with my overall responsibilities as the health minister, I have to be additionally alive to my duties in these districts from where people have expectations. For instance, as minister in-charge of Sultanpur we have a list of around 7,500 migrants who came and their list was readied and immediately the village heads were informed of their arrival. Then there were some others who had come there but belonged to adjacent districts and were sent to CHCs around those districts. We have to save our villages.

Do you directly receive calls from villages?

In many cases, yes. For instance people like those from Siddharthnagar stranded outside UP call us. There are many from Siddharthnagar who are settled in Mumbai, Kerala or Bangalore. I keep getting calls from people stranded there. I pass these details to the state BJP chief who in turn galvanises the party cadre there to help them. Such coordination keeps going on. Then there are other calls, some seeking advice, some help. We have to attend to their issues. As people’s representatives we have great responsibilities.

Most ministers are on work-from-home protocol. By when do you see normal functioning resuming?

Soon. Let’s hope for the best.