ChaupalOnTwitter with Akhilesh today

Social media platform Twitter will launch its new initiative called #ChaupalOnTwitter with Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav from a village in Kannuj on Friday.

Colin Crowell, vice-president, global public policy & corporate philanthropy of Twitter will also be present, informed the party’s chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary in a press statement on Thursday.

Fakire Purwa village in Kannauj will be the epicentre of Friday’s Chaupal.

Twitter India announced the event through a tweet on Wednesday and asked Twitter users to ask direct questions to Akhilesh Yadav at @yadavakhilesh at Akhilesh Ki Chaupal.

The ‘chaupal’ a is direct and live engagement session between a leader and citizens on Twitter as well as on the ground. Each chaupal will be broadcast live on the social media platform through the leader’s handle.

Akhilesh Yadav said on his twitter handle: “We welcome Twitter India to ‘Akhilesh ki chaupal’ in India’s first micro-grid solar-powered village in the Kannnauj, the birthplace of perfumery.”

Rajendra Chaudhary further informed that villagers will be able to interact with Akhilesh Yadav and officials of Twitter India at the event.

“The main aim of the chaupal is to understand the problems that rural folk have been facing. The village is 100% solar power saturated village. The solar power plant was inaugurated during Akhilesh’s government by former President late APJ Abdul Kalam,” said Chaudhary.

Chaudhary praised Twitter India for starting the series with Akhilesh Yadav, who has 8.91 lakh followers on Twitter

