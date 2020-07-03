CM Yogi Adityanath pays tribute to 8 policemen shot dead by criminals in Kanpur, calls for strict action

lucknow

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 08:20 IST

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday paid his tributes to the eight police personnel who were shot dead by criminals during a search operation in Kanpur district.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Devendra Mishra, three sub-inspectors and four constables were killed in the firing in Kanpur district’s Bikru village under Chaubepur police station.

“Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath ji has paid homage to the eight police personnel who sacrificed their lives while performing their duties in Kanpur Nagar district,” a statement from the chief minister’s office said.

“While paying homage to the martyrdom of police personnel, the chief minister expressed his deepest condolences to their bereaved families. The chief minister has instructed the director general of police to take the strictest action against the culprits who have perpetrated this tragedy and provide an immediate report from the spot,” it added.

The eight police personnel were killed when they went to the area to search for a criminal, Vikas Dubey, over a complaint by a villager, the statement said.

The additional director general of police (law and order) is on the way to the village and Kanpur’s superintendent of police (SSP) and inspector general (IG), Kanpur, are already in Bikru.