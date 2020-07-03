e-paper
8 police personnel killed in firing by criminals during raid in UP's Kanpur

8 police personnel killed in firing by criminals during raid in UP’s Kanpur

Deputy superintendent of police Devendra Mishra, sub-inspectors Mahesh Yadav, who was the station officer of Shivrajpur, Anup Kumar, Babulal and constables Sultan Singh, Rahul, Jitendra and Babloo died in the firing.

india Updated: Jul 03, 2020 08:21 IST
Pankaj Jaiswal | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Police officers from the Uttar Pradesh police department speak to the injured policemen. Police officers in Kanpur were attacked by Vikas Dubey’s gang when they were raided on Friday.
Police officers from the Uttar Pradesh police department speak to the injured policemen. Police officers in Kanpur were attacked by Vikas Dubey’s gang when they were raided on Friday. (HT Photos)
         

Eight police personnel, including a deputy superintendent of police and three sub-inspectors, died after they were fired upon by criminals during a raid in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur early on Friday, a senior state government official said.

The firing took place in Bikru village under Chaubepur police station area of Kanpur district when police went there to search for a criminal, the senior official said.

A case of attempt to murder had been filed by a man, Rahul Tiwari, against Vikas Dubey.

The passage to the area was blocked by parking a heavy earthmover as the police team approached the spot and the criminals began indiscriminate firing from rooftops.

Deputy superintendent of police Devendra Mishra, sub-inspectors Mahesh Yadav, who was the station officer of Shivrajpur, Anup Kumar, Babulal and constables Sultan Singh, Rahul, Jitendra and Babloo died in the firing.

Prashant Kumar, the additional director general of police (law and order), is on the way to the spot and Dinesh Kumar P, Kanpur’s superintendent of police (SSP), and Mohit Agarwal, the inspector general of Kanpur range, are already on the spot.

Officials said all borders of the Kanpur division, comprising six districts, have been sealed.

A forensic team from Lucknow is also headed to the spot and the special task force (STF) has been given the charge of the case.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has paid his tributes to the eight police personnel who died on duty and asked the director general of police (DGP) to take toughest of action against those who are responsible for the firing.

