Updated: Jul 03, 2020 09:21 IST

Eight policemen, including a deputy superintendent of police, were killed during an operation to nab gangster Vikas Dubey late on Thursday in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur district.

The police team was out to look for him after a villager, Rahul Tiwari, lodged a case of attempt to murder against Vikas Dubey recently. They had conducted raids on the basis of Tiwari’s first information report (FIR) in Bikru village.

Apart from this, there are 60 cases, including that of murder, robberies and kidnappings, against Vikas Dubey.

Vikas Dubey was the prime accused in the murder of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Santosh Shukla, who had been given the rank of a minister of state, inside the Shivli police station in 2001. Two policemen were also killed in the attack.

The resident of Bikru village, where he keeps a private army, was later acquitted by a session court.

Dubey, who is in his 40s, was also named in the murder of Siddheshwar Pandey, the principal and assistant manager of Tarachand Inter College, in 2000.

He had joined the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and was elected as a member of the nagar panchayat.