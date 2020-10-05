e-paper
Home / Lucknow / ‘CM Yogi playing ‘riots game’ to divert public attention’: Samajwadi Party leader

‘CM Yogi playing ‘riots game’ to divert public attention’: Samajwadi Party leader

The SP leader was reacting to CM Yogi’s statement on Sunday that “those who don’t like the state’s development are trying to trigger caste and communal riots.”

lucknow Updated: Oct 05, 2020 20:11 IST
Pankaj Jaiswal | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
File photo: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.
File photo: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. (Vipin Kumar/HT Archive)
         

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Ram Govind Chaudhary on Monday said, “The Samajwadis are ready to sacrifice to prevent riots that chief minister Yogi Adityanath and his team are trying to incite.” Chaudhary cautioned people to guard against riots and stay calm.

The SP leader was reacting to CM Yogi’s statement on Sunday that “those who don’t like the state’s development are trying to trigger caste and communal riots.”

In a statement, Chaudhary added, “All that people want is to make their voice reach him (chief minister). Instead of listening to their voice, he is suppressing them. And now, to divert public attention, the chief minister has started playing ‘riots’ game. People should give a befitting reply to him by staying cautious and calm.”

He further added, “People only want restoration of law and order and safety of women. Not only Opposition parties but several sensitive and wise leaders in his (BJP) party were supporting the people’s voice.”

Chaudhary further said, “After regular kidnappings, murders, dacoities and rapes, and converting Uttar Pradesh into a ‘beemar (ailing)’ state, the chief minister has returned to his old ways.”

Chaudhary, who has been at the forefront of protests over the Hathras gang-rape and murder of a Dalit woman, said, “People should remember the old record of Yogi Adityanath. Had some cases against him not been withdrawn during his chief ministership, he would have been in the grip of law. Instead of establishing the rule of law, the chief minister is destroying it. Over this, not only the Opposition but some ruling party leaders also need to be cautious,” he said.

tags
top news
