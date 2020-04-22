e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / Cop hurt as vendors pelt police team with stones in Agra

Cop hurt as vendors pelt police team with stones in Agra

The incident took place in Bhojpura locality when policemen were imposing lockdown measures after the four-hour-long break period from 6 am to 10 am had ended.

lucknow Updated: Apr 22, 2020 21:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Agra
Additional force had to be called in after locals resorted to stone pelting.
Additional force had to be called in after locals resorted to stone pelting.
         

A police constable was injured when vegetable vendors allegedly pelted stones at a police party trying to get the market shut after the relaxation in lockdown in the old city area of Agra on Wednesday, officials said.

The incident took place in Bhojpura locality when policemen were imposing lockdown measures after the four-hour-long break period from 6 am to 10 am had ended, said Abhishek, SP City, Aligarh.

Additional force had to be called in after locals resorted to stone pelting. “We will register a case against hooligans and the search is on to identify them,” said the SP City, adding the situation was under control.

LOCALS BLAME COPS FOR VENDOR’S DEATH

Agra: In a separate incident, locals blamed the police for the death of a 20-year-old Luv Kush, whose dead body was brought to police chowki on Wednesday.

Alleging that man was beaten by a cop few days back, locals gathered at Jalalpur police outpost in Aligarh on Wednesday.

“The dead body is being sent for post mortem and action would follow based on the postmortem report,” said the SP City, Abhishek.

The deceased was a vegetable vendor and locals alleged that he was beaten on Sunday and died due to it on Wednesday. Police assured that the postmortem will be conducted under videography and action will follow if cop was found guilty.

top news
How India turned Covid-19 crisis into outsized global outreach exercise
How India turned Covid-19 crisis into outsized global outreach exercise
CEC Sunil Arora stranded in US due to Covid-19 lockdown
CEC Sunil Arora stranded in US due to Covid-19 lockdown
What does it cost to treat a coronavirus patient? Here’s a break up
What does it cost to treat a coronavirus patient? Here’s a break up
Say Namaste is the possible Zoom competitor from India
Say Namaste is the possible Zoom competitor from India
Even I have come to play: When Kaif ignored Ganguly’s advice & struck a six
Even I have come to play: When Kaif ignored Ganguly’s advice & struck a six
From Delhi to UP, cops perform a spirited 744-km relay to deliver medicines
From Delhi to UP, cops perform a spirited 744-km relay to deliver medicines
Suzuki superbikes taken down from official Indian website. Here’s why
Suzuki superbikes taken down from official Indian website. Here’s why
Healthcare ordinance: A doctor’s view
Healthcare ordinance: A doctor’s view
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19Covid-19 Cases IndiaFacebook - Reliance Jio dealDonald TrumpCovid-19 state tallyEarth Day

don't miss

latest news

India news

lucknow news