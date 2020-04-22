Cop hurt as vendors pelt police team with stones in Agra

lucknow

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 21:34 IST

A police constable was injured when vegetable vendors allegedly pelted stones at a police party trying to get the market shut after the relaxation in lockdown in the old city area of Agra on Wednesday, officials said.

The incident took place in Bhojpura locality when policemen were imposing lockdown measures after the four-hour-long break period from 6 am to 10 am had ended, said Abhishek, SP City, Aligarh.

Additional force had to be called in after locals resorted to stone pelting. “We will register a case against hooligans and the search is on to identify them,” said the SP City, adding the situation was under control.

LOCALS BLAME COPS FOR VENDOR’S DEATH

Agra: In a separate incident, locals blamed the police for the death of a 20-year-old Luv Kush, whose dead body was brought to police chowki on Wednesday.

Alleging that man was beaten by a cop few days back, locals gathered at Jalalpur police outpost in Aligarh on Wednesday.

“The dead body is being sent for post mortem and action would follow based on the postmortem report,” said the SP City, Abhishek.

The deceased was a vegetable vendor and locals alleged that he was beaten on Sunday and died due to it on Wednesday. Police assured that the postmortem will be conducted under videography and action will follow if cop was found guilty.