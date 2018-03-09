‘Cops to be sensitised in handling cases of crime against women’

UP director general of police OP Singh assured girl students and authorities of different schools and colleges of better behaviour from police personnel during his interaction with them on International Women’s Day at UP 100 headquarters in Lucknow on Thursday.

In turn, he demanded educationists’ active participation in empowering girls and gender sensitisation.

During the open session, the DGP answered questions of girls over different issues and assured of visible change in state police. He said the police top brass was focusing on sensitising cops in handling cases of crime against women and attending women’s complainants at police stations.

“We are making efforts and organising interactive sessions to sensitise lower rung police personnel who generally attend complaints of public. A stern message has also been conveyed to them that there will be stern action in case of misbehaviour and indiscipline,” he emphasised.

SPECIAL PRVs FLAGGED OFF

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, UP DGP OP Singh flagged off special police response vehicles (PRVs) that will have women cops handling complaints from women callers. This special service is launched to deal with women’s complaints with empathy.

“A part of UP 100, the state police emergency response centre, at least 10 special PRVs in which women cops will be present to handle women’s complaints, was flagged off on Thursday,” said the DGP. He said similar services will also be introduced in other districts soon.

The special PRVs with one woman cop each are being introduced in nine different areas of Lucknow where UP 100 receives maximum calls from women complainants. These special PRVs will be stationed at places near girls’ schools and colleges, crossings and other crowded market areas.

A girl asking questions from UP DGP OP singh during the open session on Thursday. (HT Photo)

INTERACTION WITH TWITTERATI

While interacting with public on twitter live chat, the DGP listened to the complaints of nearly 50 people and issued directions to the district police chiefs to initiate necessary action.

Two complainants from Varanasi and Ambedkarnagar were invited to meet the DGP at his Lucknow office.

UP Police spokesman and media cell in-charge, ASP Rahul Srivastava said the DGP responded to queries related to police working, non-registration of FIRs and corruption prevailing in the department during the hourlong session from 4 to 5 pm under the initiative #ESamvadupp with DGP.

During the interaction, the twitterati also praised policing in the state under his leadership while some raised question over the existing corruption in the department, police response and delay in investigation. The DGP assured people of improving police response and stern action against corrupt cops.