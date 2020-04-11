e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 11, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / Covid-19 pandemic: Ansys partners with IIT-K to develop ventilators

Covid-19 pandemic: Ansys partners with IIT-K to develop ventilators

Ansys is the first company, which has joined hands with the IIT-K consortium and FIRST, the section 8 company of the institute that oversees incubation activities at IIT Kanpur, to speed up the development of these ventilators.

lucknow Updated: Apr 11, 2020 12:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kanpur
Under the supervision of the IIT Kanpur consortium, NOCCA Robotics Private limited, an IIT-K incubated start-up, is developing indigenised rapidly scalable, low-cost invasive ventilators with the objective of promoting healthcare, including preventive health care.
Under the supervision of the IIT Kanpur consortium, NOCCA Robotics Private limited, an IIT-K incubated start-up, is developing indigenised rapidly scalable, low-cost invasive ventilators with the objective of promoting healthcare, including preventive health care.(Representative image/Getty Photo)
         

Ansys, a renowned global engineering simulation company of Pennsylvania, has entered into a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) agreement with an IIT Kanpur-led consortium to assist in the development of NOCCA V110 ventilators to fight the Covid-19 outbreak in the country.

Under the supervision of the IIT Kanpur consortium, NOCCA Robotics Private limited, an IIT-K incubated start-up, is developing indigenised rapidly scalable, low-cost invasive ventilators with the objective of promoting healthcare, including preventive health care.

Ansys is the first company, which has joined hands with the IIT-K consortium and FIRST, the section 8 company of the institute that oversees incubation activities at IIT Kanpur, to speed up the development of these ventilators.

Engineers at NOCCA Robotics Pvt. Ltd, have prototypes of a portable machine ready. They are being tested on artificial lungs, a prosthetic device that provides oxygen and removes carbon dioxide from the blood. The machines that can be tested on patients will be out in a matter of days.

Once the beta prototype is out, the team targets to produce 30,000 units by May 2020. As a part of their CSR initiative, Ansys has come forward by offering a dedicated grant to the project. The grant provided by Ansys will be utilised for procuring materials, testing, trials and other expenses.

Professor Abhay Karandikar, director, IIT Kanpur, said, “We are very happy to have Ansys on board with us for the development of this indigenous, low-cost ventilator.”

Speaking about the CSR agreement, Rafiq Somani, area vice president - India and south Asia Pacific, Ansys, said, “Amidst COVID-19, the global pandemic that we are all facing today, one thing that is constantly worrying the government and the hospitals, is ventilator shortage.”

Nocca Robotics and IIT Kanpur have created a consortium of biomedical engineers, doctors, research and development leaders, supply chain and MedTech businesses to harness their expertise and take the design from the idea to the actual product. The entire project is being coordinated by Prof Amitabha Bandyopadhyay, professor-in-charge, Start-up Innovation and Incubation Centre (SIIC), IIT Kanpur.

Nocca V110 is a modular, power efficient invasive ventilator that operates in a pressure-controlled mode and the IOT enabled design allows multiple ventilators to be controlled remotely.

top news
‘I am always available’, PM Modi tells chief ministers during Covid-19 meet
‘I am always available’, PM Modi tells chief ministers during Covid-19 meet
LIVE: PM holds meeting with CMs amid concerns on lockdown extension
LIVE: PM holds meeting with CMs amid concerns on lockdown extension
‘Ask PM Modi to remonetise the poor’: Chidambaram urges chief ministers
‘Ask PM Modi to remonetise the poor’: Chidambaram urges chief ministers
Apple iPhone SE 2 launch on April 15: What to expect
Apple iPhone SE 2 launch on April 15: What to expect
MS Dhoni spends ‘lawn time’ at home amid lockdown
MS Dhoni spends ‘lawn time’ at home amid lockdown
Actor Hilary Heath dies of complications from coronavirus
Actor Hilary Heath dies of complications from coronavirus
Fight Covid-19: Porsche employees get bumper bonus, encouraged to donate it all
Fight Covid-19: Porsche employees get bumper bonus, encouraged to donate it all
Covid-19 | ADB’s $2.2 bn aid for India; Punjab extends lockdown: Top 10 updates
Covid-19 | ADB’s $2.2 bn aid for India; Punjab extends lockdown: Top 10 updates
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news

lucknow news