e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 29, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / Covid-19: Uttar Pradesh government prepares for vaccination drive

Covid-19: Uttar Pradesh government prepares for vaccination drive

District health department officers have been told to make arrangement of cold chain in all the districts for storing the vaccine by December 15

lucknow Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 09:30 IST
Rajesh Kumar Singh
Rajesh Kumar Singh
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Representational Image.
Representational Image.
         

Even as medical institutes across the country are gearing up for the third phase trial of the country’s first indigenously developed Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, the Uttar Pradesh government is preparing for a vaccination drive in the state.

In the first phase, frontline health workers like doctors and paramedical staffs will be vaccinated. The state government has directed all the district magistrates and chief medical officers to enlist public and private health workers on priority for vaccination. District health department officers have been told to make arrangement of cold chain in all the districts for storing the vaccine by December 15.

Also read | Delhi starts gathering details of healthcare workers for Covid vaccine drive

Additional chief secretary Amit Mohan Prasad said that the state health and family welfare department has directed the district administration and health officers to complete all the preparation for the vaccination before it is launched.

Meanwhile, in UP too, the third phase trial of Covaxin will be conducted at SGPGI, Lucknow, and BRD Medical College, Gorakhpur.

Keeping in view the large area and population, the department has decided to complete all the preparations by the year-end, he said.

The state Health and Family Welfare Department has decided to launch a 16-day focused sample test drive, beginning Thursday, October 29, across the state to check the spread of the infection.

The focus of the drive will be on the people who come in contact with large number of people daily. On October 29, the focus will be on autorichsaw drivers and rickshaw pullers; on October 30: mehndi and beauty parlours; October 31: sweet shops; November 1: restaurants; November 2: religious places; November 3: security staff in malls; November 4: staff in electronic shops and vehicles showrooms; November 5: retail shopkeepers; November 6: firecrackers shops, fruits and vegetables markets; November 7: religious places; November 8: sweet shops; November 9: retail shops; November 10: fruit and vegetable markets; November 11: security staff in malls and, November 12: electronic shops and vehicle showrooms.

Prasad said district administration officers have also been directed to trace at least 25 contacts of a positive case for the sample test.

tags
top news
Mike Pompeo’s attack on China signals a shift in India’s approach
Mike Pompeo’s attack on China signals a shift in India’s approach
‘We don’t believe in abandoning allies’, says BJP chief JP Nadda
‘We don’t believe in abandoning allies’, says BJP chief JP Nadda
NIA raids in terror-funding case at Srinagar, Delhi continue for second day
NIA raids in terror-funding case at Srinagar, Delhi continue for second day
BCG vaccine offers protection against Covid in elderly: ICMR study
BCG vaccine offers protection against Covid in elderly: ICMR study
Southwest monsoon has withdrawn; northeast monsoon has commenced: IMD
Southwest monsoon has withdrawn; northeast monsoon has commenced: IMD
Generational shift in Bihar’s political arena?
Generational shift in Bihar’s political arena?
Teachers in rural areas need more online training, reveals ASER survey
Teachers in rural areas need more online training, reveals ASER survey
Covid update: Aarogya Setu clarification; Sputnik V India trials; Delhi spike
Covid update: Aarogya Setu clarification; Sputnik V India trials; Delhi spike
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Bihar Polling live UpdatesRajnath SinghRafaleIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In