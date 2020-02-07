Crisis management should be taught in schools: Yogi

lucknow

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 22:08 IST

Calling for inclusion of crisis management included in the school syllabus, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said children should be taught to tackle the Karthiya-village like situation where 23 children were held captive by a dreaded criminal, who was later killed in a police operation in Farrukhabad district on January 30.

A 16-year-old girl Anjali, who was among the captives, showed courage and presence of mind by defusing a cylinder bomb wire, he said.

The chief minister felicitated the 23 children of Karthiya village in a programme organised at his official residence here. He announced Rs 51,000 reward for Anjali, who cut the wire of the cylinder bomb.

He also felicitated policemen who carried out the successful operation to rescue the children from clutches of notorious criminal Subhash Batham.

A plan should be prepared for the security of villages and people living in rural areas should remain alert, he added.

If a suspicious person or a criminal carried out construction work, then the chowkidar, policemen posted at the police outpost and intelligence sleuths should maintain a watch on construction work.

The activities of the criminals who were released on bail should be monitored, he said.

Batham had constructed a cellar in his house and fortified it a trench to take on the police.

But the local police and villagers had remained oblivious of the construction work and his plan, he said.

The Karthiya village episode was a case study for security agencies, he said. Criminals who were released from jail should be counselled and if they continued to indulge in criminal activities, then action should be taken against them, the chief minister suggested.

Additional chief secretary Awanish Awasthi said a plan will be prepared for the security of the villages and the beat police system will be introduced in the villages at par with the cities.

YOGI RECOUNTS RESCUE OPERATION

Yogi Adityanath said after attending Ganga Yatra programme at Prayagraj on January 30 morning, he visited Gorakhpur to attend a programme. In the evening, when he landed in Lucknow, officers briefed him about the Karthiya village incident, he said. He directed a senior police officer to rush to the spot to oversee the operation to free the captive children.

He also called a meeting of the crisis management team to prepare the strategy to free the children. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah spoke to him on phone and assured all cooperation. A team of ATS commandos was rushed to the spot.

After persuasion, Batham released a six-month-old child but refused to release other children.

The IG, Kanpur zone was directed to launch rescue operation. A plan was prepared to engage Batham from both sides of the house. “The operation was risky, yet we decided to go ahead. At 1am, the operation was accomplished successfully. The children were freed and the criminal was killed. A video of people held captive by terrorists in Chechnya was found on Batham’s cell phone,” he said.

GOVT TO LOOK AFTER BATHAM’S DAUGHTER

The chief minister announced that state government will take care of the one-year old-daughter of Subhash Batham. Batham’s wife also died during the rescue operation. A woman constable has come forward to adopt the child.

The girl might be sent to a child protection centre as well. In any case, the girl will get benefit under CM Sumangala Yojana. He directed the officers to prepare a plan to secure the future of the girl. A fixed amount will be deposited for the education of the girl.

The state government will also bear the expenses on the treatment of a villager Anupam Dwivedi, who was injured during the operation. The CM announced Rs 10 lakh reward for the police team that carried out the operation.

ANNOUNCEMENTS FOR KARTHIYA

He also announced a flurry of schemes for development of Karthiya village. The villagers, who do not have houses, will get houses under CM scheme. Construction of toilets, roads and drains in the village was also announced. The villagers will get drinking water from underground pipe. The district administration was directed to send the plan within three days.