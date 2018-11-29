Declare Ayodhya issue of national importance: Shankaracharya

Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati, the Shankaracharya of Dwarkapeeth, on Wednesday said Parliament should declare the Ram Janmabhoomi issue a matter of national importance by amending the constitution and making a provision for the same by adding a new section to Articles 133 and 136 in conformity with Article 226 (3) of the Constitution.

“After the declaration, as per provisions in the constitution, the Supreme Court will have to give a verdict within four weeks. If no verdict comes in four weeks, the Supreme Court’s interim stay order will automatically be ineffective,” he said. In 2011, the Supreme Court had stayed the Allahabad high court order for a three-way division of the disputed land in Ayodhya.

Swami Swaroopanand was addressing a press conference at the Sri Vidya Mutt in Varanasi on Wednesday after conclusion of a three-day param dharma sansad (religious conclave).

He said it was duty of the government to fulfil the demands of the public as the government was the people’s representative in democracy. As guardians take a decision in the interest of their child, the government should take an appropriate decision on the Ram temple, he said.

He said the temple should be constructed under supervision of dharmacharyas (religious leaders), including all four Shankaracharyas, Ramanandacharyas, Ramanujacharyas, Madhavacharyas, Nimbarkacharyas and the chiefs of 13 akhadas (Hindu monastic orders).

Swami Avimukteshwaranand, Swami Swaroopanand’s chief disciple, said the copy of the decision taken at the param dharma sansad will be sent to the central governments, all MPs and Lok Sabha speakers. He demanded that the MPs should table the matter in the winter session of parliament.

He requested the Supreme Court to hear the Ram Janmabhoomi matter on priority for an early verdict.

First Published: Nov 29, 2018 14:09 IST