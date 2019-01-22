Deoband’s Darul Uloom advises students to avoid train travel during Republic Day vacation

Islamic seminary Darul Uloom of Deoband has issued an advisory suggesting students not to travel in trains during the two-day vacation for Republic Day to avoid any untoward incidents.

It may be recalled that a few students of the seminary were beaten up some years ago while they were travelling in trains.

Darul Uloom declares vacation for students after hoisting the national flag in the seminary on Republic Day. This year Republic Day is on Saturday and the seminary takes off from academic activities on Friday. Therefore, students will get two days leave on the occasion of Republic Day.

The advisory, issued by seminary’s hostel in charge Muneeruddin Usmani, tells them to avoid travel by trains and outings during the holiday in order to avoid problems arising ‘due to excess checking’. The advisory also suggests students not to get involved in unnecessary arguments if they are to travel.

Seminary’s vice chancellor Mufti Abul Kasim Nomani refused to comment on the issue as he was busy in a meeting.

First Published: Jan 22, 2019 16:05 IST