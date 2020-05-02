e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 02, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / Despite ban, gutkha, pan masala available in Agra

Despite ban, gutkha, pan masala available in Agra

People in Agra can still manage to buy ‘gutkha’ and ‘pan’ parag from black marketers by paying exorbitant prices for them despite a ban on sale of these tobacco products.

lucknow Updated: May 02, 2020 23:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Agra
The price of gutkha has increased more than four to five times but it is not deterring people from purchasing them.
The price of gutkha has increased more than four to five times but it is not deterring people from purchasing them.
         

People in Agra can still manage to buy ‘gutkha’ and ‘pan’ parag from black marketers by paying exorbitant prices for them despite a ban on sale of these tobacco products.

The price of gutkha has increased more than four to five times but it is not deterring people from purchasing them.

People could be found hanging around shops without worrying about lock down violation.

According to sources, the price of Rs 5 gutkha has increased up to Rs 25-30. Besides, the price of branded pan masala is available at the price of Rs 150-200 with the black marketers. It can be bought from most of the localities of city, added source.

An attendant of the kin at SN Medical College (SNMC) said, “I buy gutkha from the road side tea shop near emergency ward of SNMC. But the shopkeeper is charging too high price according to his wish.”

However, he avoids selling to strangers, but once you start visiting everyday at his tea shop and buy tea he can give you, informed the attendant.

An addicted resident revealed, “Earlier, I used to eat 15 sachets of gutkha, but now it has reduced to 5-6 in day. I have to put many efforts to get it. But some day, I am not able to eat any due to unavailability of it.”

“Not only rates of gutkha and pan masala have increased these days, but price of ‘bidi’ and cigarette have also increased too much,” he added

When contacted ADM City Dr Prabhakant Awasthi, he said, “We have been taking action against those who are selling tobacco and pan masala illegally. The concerned nodal officer is keeping a strict vigil in this regard.”

Furthermore, designated officer of Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA), Agra Manoj Verma said, “We have confiscated two sacks of ‘supari’ at the end of April month. We acted against the owner as per norms of FSDA act.”

“We have been regularly carrying out inspection and acts accordingly against those who try to sell ‘gutkha’ and pan masala,” he informed.

top news
1 million tested for Covid in India; 10k recover
1 million tested for Covid in India; 10k recover
In Jaish’s deadly plan, simultaneous suicide attacks in Kashmir on May 11
In Jaish’s deadly plan, simultaneous suicide attacks in Kashmir on May 11
Over 200 million women Jan-Dhan account holders to get Rs 500 for May from Monday
Over 200 million women Jan-Dhan account holders to get Rs 500 for May from Monday
Making Aarogya Setu app mandatory can lead to legal challenges: Experts
Making Aarogya Setu app mandatory can lead to legal challenges: Experts
India’s coronavirus cases climb to 37,776; 1,223 deaths recorded
India’s coronavirus cases climb to 37,776; 1,223 deaths recorded
100 hours 100 stars: Covid -19 is Test match on dangerous wicket - Ganguly
100 hours 100 stars: Covid -19 is Test match on dangerous wicket - Ganguly
Fiat India launches online booking platform for Jeep products
Fiat India launches online booking platform for Jeep products
Lockdown 3.0 | Cabs, house helps, liquor shops: What’s allowed, what isn’t
Lockdown 3.0 | Cabs, house helps, liquor shops: What’s allowed, what isn’t
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news