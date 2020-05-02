Despite ban, gutkha, pan masala available in Agra

lucknow

Updated: May 02, 2020 23:24 IST

People in Agra can still manage to buy ‘gutkha’ and ‘pan’ parag from black marketers by paying exorbitant prices for them despite a ban on sale of these tobacco products.

The price of gutkha has increased more than four to five times but it is not deterring people from purchasing them.

People could be found hanging around shops without worrying about lock down violation.

According to sources, the price of Rs 5 gutkha has increased up to Rs 25-30. Besides, the price of branded pan masala is available at the price of Rs 150-200 with the black marketers. It can be bought from most of the localities of city, added source.

An attendant of the kin at SN Medical College (SNMC) said, “I buy gutkha from the road side tea shop near emergency ward of SNMC. But the shopkeeper is charging too high price according to his wish.”

However, he avoids selling to strangers, but once you start visiting everyday at his tea shop and buy tea he can give you, informed the attendant.

An addicted resident revealed, “Earlier, I used to eat 15 sachets of gutkha, but now it has reduced to 5-6 in day. I have to put many efforts to get it. But some day, I am not able to eat any due to unavailability of it.”

“Not only rates of gutkha and pan masala have increased these days, but price of ‘bidi’ and cigarette have also increased too much,” he added

When contacted ADM City Dr Prabhakant Awasthi, he said, “We have been taking action against those who are selling tobacco and pan masala illegally. The concerned nodal officer is keeping a strict vigil in this regard.”

Furthermore, designated officer of Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA), Agra Manoj Verma said, “We have confiscated two sacks of ‘supari’ at the end of April month. We acted against the owner as per norms of FSDA act.”

“We have been regularly carrying out inspection and acts accordingly against those who try to sell ‘gutkha’ and pan masala,” he informed.