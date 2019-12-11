e-paper
Lucknow

Don’t lose heart, poor ratings not about us: UP minister tells teachers

lucknow Updated: Dec 11, 2019 20:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Basic education minister Satish Chandra Dwivedi on Wednesday told principals and teachers of UP schools not to get demoralised by the recently released Niti Aayog’s School Education Quality Index report where Uttar Pradesh has been ranked lowest with an overall score of 36.4 as compared to top performing state Kerala with overall score of 76.6%.

“The ranking was based on the data for 2015-16 and 2016-17 when Yogi Adityanath government was not in power. We formed the government in March 2017 and have since taken several steps to improve things. I’m very sure we will do much better in next ranking of Niti Aayog’s School Education Quality Index,” the minister said.

The School Education Quality Index evaluates the performance of states and Union Territories (UTs) in the school education sector. States including Kerala, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Assam were ranked as the best-performing (among large states), each achieving an overall performance score above 60.0% while Uttar Pradesh was ranked last, according to Niti Aayog.

Minister of state for primary education Gulab Devi said previous government had brought down the standard of education to the worst possible level.

“Now, deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma is working hard to restore the sanctity of the board examination by integrating technology with the UP Board examination by conducting exam under CCTV camera, sound recorder, etc.” she said.

