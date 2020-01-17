ED attaches ex-BSP minister’s properties worth ₹50 million in DA case

lucknow

The Lucknow zonal office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday attached properties worth ₹50 million of Rangnath Mishra, former minister of secondary education and home during the BSP regime in the state during 2007-2012, an official said.

The action was taken in connection with a disproportionate assets (DA) case against Mishra, the official added.

A senior official said the ED had initiated the investigation against the former minister under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) 2002 in August 2014 on the basis of an FIR registered by the Uttar Pradesh Vigilance wing in October 2013.

He said the case related to investigations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, with regard to acquisition of disproportionate assets acquired by Mishra during his tenure as minister for secondary education minister and home in Uttar Pradesh.

He said investigations revealed that Mishra’s actual income between May 13, 2007 and October 5, 2011, was about ₹ 15.7 million, but he had allegedly spent over ₹ 76.1 million.

He said the property attached included residential plots measuring 250.83 square metres and 899.25 square metres in George Town Extension, Tagore Town of Prayagraj district having a market value to the tune of Rs 50 million. He said the properties were acquired by Mishra in the names of his family and himself respectively in 2010.

The official said further investigation in respect of sources of the properties acquired and purchased by the former minister and his family members in the names of trust, samiti and institutes was in progress.