Ensure no one sleeps in the open: UP CM

lucknow

Updated: Dec 08, 2019 20:46 IST

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspected a night shelter (rain basera) in Jhansi late on Saturday night and distributed blankets to people.

During inspection, he also met people who took shelter there and took stock of arrangements.

The CM also interacted with children staying at rain basera. He instructed officials to ensure that no person had to suffer in cold weather and sleep out in open.

It may be pointed out that recently when the CM was on way to his residence in the state capital at 5 KD Marg in the night, he spotted people sleeping out in the open.

The CM ordered to stop his cavalcade and interacted with those sleeping on the pavement. On the occasion, he had instructed officials to make sure that no one slept out in open in winter and all such people with home were accommodated in night shelters.

The CM has also instructed all district magistrates to make operational night shelters in their respective districts.

Later, he also inspected the under-construction police hostel at the Jail Chauraha, Jhansi.

Apprising the CM about status of the building, superintendent of police (rural) Rahul Mithas informed that the building was almost ready and the remaining work would be completed soon.

The building which has the capacity to accommodate 200 policemen, would be handed over this month, Mithas informed the CM.