Medical student abused, hit by police in viral video; three cops suspended

Three police personnel including a woman constable in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut were suspended on Tuesday after a video of them allegedly using foul language against a female medical student and her classmate and roughing her up went viral, police said.

A search is also on for the rightwing activists who accused her Muslim classmate of ‘love jihad’ and handed over the couple to the police.

The female student at a local medical college had gone to her classmate’s room in Jagriti Vihar area on Sunday when a group of right-wing activists barged into the room and accused him of “love jihad” and trying to hide his identity. They roughed up both students before taking them to the police on the college premises.

Superintendent of police (city) Ranvijay Singh said that head constable Salek Chand, constable Neetu Singh and constable Priyanka (goes by single name) were suspended after examining a video that was widely shared on social media on Tuesday. A recommendation for suspending a home guard who was also present has been sent to senior officials, he added.

“We came to know about the incident through the video and then the senior superintendent of police directed us to suspend the personnel concerned,” he said.

Police said the girl was handed back to her family who decided not to lodge any complaint in the matter. The boy was also allowed to go back.

The superintendent of police said the police had found some other videos of the incident and were trying to identify the activists involved as well as their organisations to initiate action against them.

First Published: Sep 25, 2018 19:55 IST