First of four Samajwadi Party vision yatras today in Lucknow

The Samajwadi Party (SP) will take out four ‘Samajwadi Vision Aur Vikas Yatras’ on four successive days from December 15, the party’s state spokesperson, Rajendra Chaudhary said in a press statement on Friday.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will flag off the first yatra led by Lucknow University student leader Puja Shukla on Saturday, Chaudhary said.

This yatra will begin at the SP office and end at the Charbagh railway station, passing through Hazratganj, Burlington Crossing, Hussainganj Crossing and KKC college.

The second yatra will begin from the Agra-Lucknow Expressway starting point on December 16. After passing through several villages on the way, it will end at Dr Shakuntala Mishra University. The third one on December 17 will begin from Purania and end at Akbari Gate. The fourth one, on December 18, will begin at Sikanderbagh crossing and end at the 1090 crossing.

First Published: Dec 15, 2018 09:07 IST