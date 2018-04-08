Jet airways flight makes emergency landing due to problem in landing gear

A Delhi-bound Jet Airways plane, with 71 passengers on board, on Sunday made an emergency landing at Amausi airport in Lucknow soon after take off due to a problem in the landing gear, an airport official said.

Airport director AK Sharma said passengers of flight number 9W663 were safe and “all the precautions of emergency landing were taken”.

“We are fully prepared to handle any emergency situation,” Sharma said, adding that: “There were some problem in the landing gear of the aircraft.”

For the emergency landing, a fire brigade was kept ready on standby to douse fire in case the plane caught fire while landing.

Sharma said that the flight left for Delhi with 26 passengers later in the evening .

