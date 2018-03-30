Four of family, including infant girl, killed in UP accident

Four members of a family, including a 10-year-old boy and his infant sister, were killed after their rickshaw was hit by a car on the Meerut-Karnal highway in Muzaffarnagar, police said on Friday.

The accident took place on Thursday evening near Loi village.

Rajendra (35), Rekha (32), their son Savan and three-month-old daughter Payal were killed, police said, adding that the car’s driver is at large.

In Shamli district, Salim Khan (38), his wife Naseeba (26) and their 12-year-old son Mujib were injured after their scooter was hit by a truck on Chosana Road on Thursday night, police said.

They were admitted to a local hospital.