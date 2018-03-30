 Four of family, including infant girl, killed in UP accident | lucknow | Hindustan Times
Four of family, including infant girl, killed in UP accident

Police said the rickshaw the family was travelling in was hit by a car on Meerut-Karnal highway in Muzaffarnagar.

lucknow Updated: Mar 30, 2018 11:45 IST
The driver of the car which hit the rickshaw has been at large, police said.
The driver of the car which hit the rickshaw has been at large, police said.(HT/Photo for representation)

Four members of a family, including a 10-year-old boy and his infant sister, were killed after their rickshaw was hit by a car on the Meerut-Karnal highway in Muzaffarnagar, police said on Friday.

The accident took place on Thursday evening near Loi village.

Rajendra (35), Rekha (32), their son Savan and three-month-old daughter Payal were killed, police said, adding that the car’s driver is at large.

In Shamli district, Salim Khan (38), his wife Naseeba (26) and their 12-year-old son Mujib were injured after their scooter was hit by a truck on Chosana Road on Thursday night, police said.

They were admitted to a local hospital.

