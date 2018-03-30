Four of family, including infant girl, killed in UP accident
Police said the rickshaw the family was travelling in was hit by a car on Meerut-Karnal highway in Muzaffarnagar.lucknow Updated: Mar 30, 2018 11:45 IST
Press Trust of India, Muzaffarnagar
Four members of a family, including a 10-year-old boy and his infant sister, were killed after their rickshaw was hit by a car on the Meerut-Karnal highway in Muzaffarnagar, police said on Friday.
The accident took place on Thursday evening near Loi village.
Rajendra (35), Rekha (32), their son Savan and three-month-old daughter Payal were killed, police said, adding that the car’s driver is at large.
In Shamli district, Salim Khan (38), his wife Naseeba (26) and their 12-year-old son Mujib were injured after their scooter was hit by a truck on Chosana Road on Thursday night, police said.
They were admitted to a local hospital.