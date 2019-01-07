Gang-rape victim in Meerut set ablaze for refusing to compromise

A gang-rape victim in Shamli has alleged one of the accused set her ablaze on Saturday night when she and her family members refused to succumb to pressure to go in for a compromise, according to her complaint filed with the police.

The woman, who sustained burns on her waist and legs, was out of danger. She lodged a complaint against the accused at the Shamli kotwali police station, on Sunday.

Contradicting the woman’s allegation, superintendent of police, Shamli, Ajay Kumar said on Twitter the woman’s saree caught fire when she was boiling milk on Saturday night. He claimed the police had a video recording of her husband’s statement in this regard.

The woman, in her complaint, told the police that the three men who raped her a month and a half ago came to her house on Saturday night and mounted pressure on her for a compromise.

When her husband and she refused, one of the accused set her on fire after sprinkling petrol on her, the woman said in her complaint.

She blamed the police for not arresting the accused even a month and a half after the gang rape.

However, SP Ajay Kumar said investigation in the gang rape case was in the final stages and action will be initiated on the basis of the probe findings.

First Published: Jan 07, 2019 07:40 IST