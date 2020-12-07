e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 07, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / Girl alleges gang rape in moving car, 3 held

Girl alleges gang rape in moving car, 3 held

In her complaint, the girl also alleged that the main accused visited her house on Saturday and threatened to kill her family members if she reported the incident to the police.

lucknow Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 06:06 IST
S Raju
S Raju
Hindustan Times, Meerut
She alleged that the men raped her and also made a video of the act to threaten her against telling anyone about it.
She alleged that the men raped her and also made a video of the act to threaten her against telling anyone about it.(File Photo. Representative image)
         

Three men have been arrested for the alleged gang rape of a 17-year-old girl in Chattari town of Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr, the police said on Sunday.

According to a first information report registered on Sunday, the girl has alleged that the three men accosted her when she was out for some work and dragged her into a moving car on December 3. She alleged that the men raped her and also made a video of the act to threaten her against telling anyone about it.

In her complaint, the girl also alleged that the main accused visited her house on Saturday and threatened to kill her family members if she reported the incident to the police.

A case under sections 376 and 354 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act has been registered against the men, senior superintendent of police Santosh Kumar Singh said.

“We are probing the charges levelled by the girl against four accused,” the SSP said, adding that the four men have accused the girl’s family of implicating them in a false case over a monetary dispute.

The girl’s mother is a local moneylender, the SSP said. She had provided a loan of Rs 30,000 to the father of the main accused and was demanding a commission of Rs 2,000, Singh said. The father of the main accused did not agree to pay the commission, which led to an altercation, he said.

tags
top news
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Price, capacity key areas as Pfizer files for license in India
Price, capacity key areas as Pfizer files for license in India
Will cash transfers help SC/STs better? A look at a Niti idea
Will cash transfers help SC/STs better? A look at a Niti idea
As border agitations continue, vegetables and fruits may become costlier
As border agitations continue, vegetables and fruits may become costlier
Govt readying vaccine cold storage at airports
Govt readying vaccine cold storage at airports
GST transactions worth Rs 1 lakh crore being probed
GST transactions worth Rs 1 lakh crore being probed
2 held as interfaith couple tries to register marriage
2 held as interfaith couple tries to register marriage
Covid update: Punjab CM seeks vaccine clarification; Pfizer asks for India approval
Covid update: Punjab CM seeks vaccine clarification; Pfizer asks for India approval
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In