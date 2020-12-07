Girl alleges gang rape in moving car, 3 held

lucknow

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 06:06 IST

Three men have been arrested for the alleged gang rape of a 17-year-old girl in Chattari town of Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr, the police said on Sunday.

According to a first information report registered on Sunday, the girl has alleged that the three men accosted her when she was out for some work and dragged her into a moving car on December 3. She alleged that the men raped her and also made a video of the act to threaten her against telling anyone about it.

In her complaint, the girl also alleged that the main accused visited her house on Saturday and threatened to kill her family members if she reported the incident to the police.

A case under sections 376 and 354 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act has been registered against the men, senior superintendent of police Santosh Kumar Singh said.

“We are probing the charges levelled by the girl against four accused,” the SSP said, adding that the four men have accused the girl’s family of implicating them in a false case over a monetary dispute.

The girl’s mother is a local moneylender, the SSP said. She had provided a loan of Rs 30,000 to the father of the main accused and was demanding a commission of Rs 2,000, Singh said. The father of the main accused did not agree to pay the commission, which led to an altercation, he said.