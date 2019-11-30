e-paper
Girl’s death in Mainpuri hostel: Priyanka urges Yogi to take immediate action

lucknow Updated: Nov 30, 2019 18:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

  Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has requested chief minister Yogi Adityanath to ensure justice to the family of a man whose 17-year-old daughter, a student of Jawahar Navodya Vidyalaya, was found hanging from the ceiling of her hostel room in Mainpuri on September 16.

In a letter dated November 28 to the chief minister, Priyanka said,“I urge you to take note of the incident and order immediate action… This is needed for the security and education of girls in Uttar Pradesh.”

A suicide note was found in the room in which the girl stated that she was taking the extreme step as her roommates had publicly humiliated and taunted her over the theft of some snacks, police had said.

However, the girl’s father had lodged an FIR against the school principal, the hostel warden, and two students alleging that his daughter was murdered, police had said at the time.

The Congress general secretary said the girl was found dead in the school hostel The post-mortem report had not noted any injury though injury marks were found on the student’s body, she alleged in the letter. The Congress leader also said the family members had alleged that the student was murdered.

The victim’s family was within its rights to know about the incident and what happened to the student, she said, adding that no inquiry had been initiated over two months after the incident though an FIR was lodged.

Senior Congress leader Jitin Prasada had recently visited the victim’s family in Mainpur and demanded early action in the case.

