How prepared are you to tackle health crisis amid Covid-19: HC to hospitals

lucknow

Updated: May 11, 2020 23:28 IST

The Allahabad high court on Monday asked the state government to apprise it of medical facilities available in 11 hospitals of Prayagraj to cope with current health crisis risen due to spread of Covid-19.

The hospitals are SRN Hospital, Prathamik Chikitsalaya Kendra, Dufferin Hospital, Colvin Hospital, Kamala Nehru Hospital, SN Children Hospital, Sardar Patel Memorial, TB Sapru Hospital, TB Hospital, Rajkiya Medical Care Unit, Phaphamau and Government Hospital, Prayagraj.

The court has also asked the state government to inform it whether these hospitals have intensive coronary care units, intensive care and dialysis units, ventilators and mobile X-ray machines or not. The bench comprising chief justice Govind Mathur and justice Siddhartha Varma further asked the state government to inform it about the number of qualified doctors and nurses working in these hospitals. Further, the state government was asked to furnish details regarding sanitisation and cleanliness drives carried out in these hospitals. On May 7, the high court took cognizance of a letter addressed to chief justice raising the issue of death of one Virendra Singh (of Prayagraj) who was corona positive and allegedly died due to laxity in treatment.

The court also took cognizance of a video clip which is in circulation disclosing pathetic conditions at quarantine centres here.

On Monday, the state government counsel apprised the court on the issue after which the bench observed, “The video which had been floated by the wife of the deceased also showed certain slackness on the part of the administration so far as the maintenance of the quarantine centres were concerned.”

“The instructions as have been received by the e-mail show that there were sufficient steps taken by the state to improve the quarantine centres. The treatment which was administered to Sri VK Singh also appears to be appropriate,” said the bench on allegations that Singh died due to laxity in treatment.

On May 5, advocate Gaurav Kumar Gaur sent an email to chief justice that wife of Virendra Singh had informed him that the quarantine centre where her husband and other family members were kept lacked hygienic conditions and that no adequate treatment was provided to her husband who later succumbed to Covid-19.