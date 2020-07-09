e-paper
I found out about his arrest through television: Vikas Dubey’s mother

Sarla Devi, mother of Vikas Dubey, the main accused in the murder of eight policemen in Kanpur, on Thursday, said that she found out about his arrest through the television.

lucknow Updated: Jul 09, 2020 17:53 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Lucknow
Sarla Dubey, mother of alleged gangster Vikas Dubey, speaks to media personnel in Lucknow, Thursday, July 9, 2020.
Sarla Dubey, mother of alleged gangster Vikas Dubey, speaks to media personnel in Lucknow, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (PTI photo)
         

"The kids were watching TV and I overheard his name and found out that he had been arrested," Sarla Devi told ANI.

“The kids were watching TV and I overheard his name and found out that he had been arrested,” Sarla Devi told ANI.

She also said that his in-laws are in Madhya Pradesh and added, “He visits the Mahakal Temple every year. Lord Mahakal has saved his life.”

When asked if she had an appeal for the authorities on what to do with Dubey, Sarla Devi said, “It doesn’t matter what I say, the government is going to do what is appropriate.”

Kanpur encounter main accused Vikas Dubey was arrested in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh earlier today.

Bahua Dubey and Prabhat Mishra, close aides of Dubey, were killed in separate encounters in Etawah and Kanpur respectively.

Shyamu Bajpai, also an aide to Dubey, was arrested by Chaubeypur police following an encounter on Wednesday. He carried a reward of Rs 25,000.

Uttar Pradesh’s Special Task Force (STF) had gunned down Vikas Dubey’s close aide Amar Dubey in Hamirpur district, earlier on Wednesday.

