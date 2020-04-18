‘I have been busy writing to create a bank of episodes’

lucknow

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 11:06 IST

Screenplay and scriptwriter Rahil Qazi, who has co-written films like Do Dooni Chaar and the TV series ‘Rang Rasia,’ ‘Madhubala’ and ‘Ishq Subhanallah’, feels it’s difficult as a writer to do justice to his craft when one is at home in such a scenario.

“It is impossible to sit down and let the writer in you lead from the front. Locked inside home with family, we are expected to share household chores and also spend time with kids. So, actually there is not much time, to pen down your thoughts, like I used to have earlier,” said the UPite over the phone.

Talking about the ongoing circumstances which have put all the industries including entertainment on long hold, he said, “It’s no doubt a very difficult phase for the entire world. And there is no solution in sight for now so the only way is to follow social distancing and listen to our government. Like everyone else, I too was almost set to go ahead with my work when the lockdown was announced. Since then, I am home and am creating a bank of episodes for one of my ongoing show. In such times we have realized the importance of having some backlog to bank on.”

Writer of ‘Ekkees Toppon Ki Salaami’ and digital series ‘Chinese Bhasad,’ Qazi is also busy co-writing another script for a film which is expected to go on floors later this year.