Inside Divyakunj complex in Prayagraj: Inmates take up cleaning job in rotation

lucknow

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 20:14 IST

It’s the eerie silence that hits you when you enter Divyakunj complex, a 23 flat housing complex, located in the heart of posh Civil Lines in Prayagraj.

Usually bustling with activities —kids busy playing on the roof and at the basement that works as a parking space, the stillness makes plain how seriously the COVID-19 threat and the lockdown is being taken by the residents here.

“The silence is a new thing and the clean air owing to the sudden reduction of traffic on roads is a great thing. However, everyone is careful and worried of this sudden unexpected threat that has started to loom all over us. We are determined to beat it and keep everyone safe,” said Kamlesh Joshi, a state government official whose office is presently closed.

The complex housing around 65 residents, including many government servants and a high court judge besides a high court lawyer, a journalist and teachers among others has imposed a strict ‘No Guests’ policy in the five-storey building.

“We have given leave to all maids, guards, drivers and even the building cleaning staffs following announcement of the lockdown for their and our own safety. We are also not allowing any guests inside,” added Joshi, who at the time is alone with his wife Nirmala, a schoolteacher.

The couple’s only son Mohit, employed with a Germany-based tech firm having office in Bengaluru is down South.

“Barring occasional chats with my son, who is also working from home in Bengaluru, we are keeping ourselves busy cleaning the house and helping each other,” added his wife while appealing all to follow the lockdown guidelines strictly.

Divyakunj Complex in Prayagraj ( HT Photo )

RATION READY, SPIRIT UP

Almost all here have stocked their ration and medicines etc for 10 to 15 days to venture outside only when absolutely needed.

“However, everyone is waiting for the home delivery services to become fully functional in the city. Once that happens, it would be even more assuring, and life would become easy. Presently the reports that medicine shops, petrol pumps and many kirana stores are being kept open have been greeted with relief,” said RK Dey, another resident and a database administrator with a government department.

His wife Sumita, a self-employed teacher, is stuck in Bengaluru where she had gone on a private visit before the ‘Janta Curfew’ and the lockdown announcement that led to suspension of all trains and flights in the country. “I have asked her to stay put there and wait for the entire lockdown period to get over before coming back. Till then WhatsApp chats and a few video calls are keeping us connected,” said Dey.

“This is time to perform your duty to country and community by adhering to the guidelines and restrictions strictly. In these challenging times, saving life is the priority than the food that we eat,” he said.

MAIDS, SANITATION STAFF ON LEAVE, IT’S JOINT CLEANING HERE

Recognising the need for waste disposal and keeping the building clean, the residents here have devised an alternate day joint cleaning and garbage disposal exercise.

“Three alternate days have been selected by us jointly for cleaning of the building when the roof and floors are swept and washed by residents in the morning wearing gloves, masks and head covers. The other three days the members of the society collect garbage and dispose it off. The main gates are being kept bolted to deter casual visitors even as using the elevator in groups have been stopped for all,” said Vivek Dhaka, a high court lawyer and secretary of the complex’s Residents’ Welfare Association.

He along with his two kids Shreshta (class 9) and Aujasvi (class 6), as well as wife Geeta, a home maker, are observing the lockdown in their fifth-floor apartment here. “I believe the lockdown was needed as achieving effective social distancing is always an uphill task. It’s great that we have not recorded a COVID-19 positive patient till date in Prayagraj region, including Pratapgarh and Kaushambi districts. It’s time to ensure that this trend continues, he added.

Geeta said the strict lockdown was best for all, especially the kids and the elderly who are the most vulnerable. “So, it’s watching TV, cooking food and managing studies of the kids besides the household chores that we are doing together that takes the whole day. As the festival of Holi had just passed, our stock of ration was already with us and we are managing with it,” she added.

MANAGING HOMES, DUTY WITH GUSTO

Sanjay Jangwan runs a medical store at Balson crossing and is having to keep the shop open that is witnessing heavy rush of people desperate for their medicines. “He goes every morning and comes in the night but is taking all precautions. Here at home I am managing with my two kids Aishwayra, who is an MBA student at an institute in Lucknow and son Aryaman, a BTech student with a university in Jaipur. While Aishwarya’s institute is holding regular online class sessions that she attends from home, Aryaman is keeping busy online,” she shared.

On the fifth floor, there are also Singh family — having five members, including three grown-up children. Sanjay Singh is an accountant with a private firm while his wife Shweta is a housewife. Their eldest son, Saurabh, younger one Shubham and only daughter Nandani are all keeping themselves busy—well within their three-room apartment. “This is the time to show social responsibility and so none of us are venturing out. With Navrataras on, I am spending time in prayers and fasts beside household chores while the husband is busy maintaining the accounts of his office. The kids are having a tougher time keeping indoors but they too are managing with Internet and few visits to rooftop when it is empty,” shared Shweta.